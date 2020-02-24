NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Director Arthur B. Laffer Acquires 13,200 Shares

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,272.00.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,220. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

