NEXT Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $186,175.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. NEXT has a market cap of $26.24 million and $186,175.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00006734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. During the last week, NEXT has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00772419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027458 BTC.

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

NEXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

