NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Trimmed by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $277.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.70. The company has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $185.76 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

