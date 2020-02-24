NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cowen in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGM. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NGM traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. 135,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,315. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 16,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $292,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,012,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,650.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 44,900 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $694,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Svennilson Peter raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 16,420,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,621,000 after acquiring an additional 253,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246,853 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 242,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

