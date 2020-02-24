Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Nike were worth $37,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $75,136,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Nike by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $100.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

