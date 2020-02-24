Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stake Trimmed by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Nike accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $34,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nike by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,078 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 21,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth $2,613,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.91. 8,362,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,687. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

