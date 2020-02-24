Nimiq Price Up 35.1% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $5.77 million and $522,841.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,615.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.17 or 0.02735706 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.53 or 0.03872565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00773795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00814710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00096104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009890 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029434 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00627128 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,357,669,454 coins and its circulating supply is 5,449,419,454 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

