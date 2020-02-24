Niobio Cash Price Reaches $0.0005 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $67,755.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

