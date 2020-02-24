Niobium Coin Price Tops $0.0180 on Top Exchanges (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02840256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00137261 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin launched on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

