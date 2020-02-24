NioCorp Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) CEO Mark A. Smith Acquires 100,000 Shares

NioCorp Developments Ltd (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) CEO Mark A. Smith acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00.

Shares of NIOBF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 612,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,494. NioCorp Developments Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

