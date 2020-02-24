Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a coverage optimism score of 1.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 182,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $23.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NSANY. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nissan Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

