NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.96 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, NIX has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0916 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $50.98 and $24.43. NIX has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $77,455.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,607.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.23 or 0.02728856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.39 or 0.03863368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00773841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00813943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00095960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009894 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00621704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

