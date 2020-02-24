NMC Health (LON:NMC) Price Target Cut to GBX 500 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 39.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NMC Health from GBX 4,250 ($55.91) to GBX 4,170 ($54.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NMC Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,236.25 ($42.57).

Shares of LON NMC opened at GBX 820.20 ($10.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,201.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,077.82. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. NMC Health has a 12 month low of GBX 677.01 ($8.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,059 ($40.24).

In related news, insider Khaleefa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmad sold 4,648,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £55,776,960 ($73,371,428.57). Also, insider Patrick James Meade (Lord Clanwilliam) purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,720 ($22.63) per share, for a total transaction of £49,880 ($65,614.31).

NMC Health Company Profile

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

