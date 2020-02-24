NOIA Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,313.00 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $43,313.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00492764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.33 or 0.06600798 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00062937 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001529 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,966,019 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

