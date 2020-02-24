Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordson in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.67.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $170.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.85. Nordson has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $180.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total value of $2,310,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $2,981,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,077 shares of company stock worth $7,005,698 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 15,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,194,000 after acquiring an additional 262,385 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7,664.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 137,694 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after acquiring an additional 120,826 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.