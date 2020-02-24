North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $289.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,219,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at $840,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 218,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 45,501 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 575,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 41,778 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

