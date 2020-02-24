NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires 782 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,262. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.48. The company has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.