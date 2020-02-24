Northcoast Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

LKQ stock opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.15.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,866,000 after buying an additional 483,326 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 99,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 771,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

