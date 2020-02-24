Northcoast Research Comments on Avis Budget Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a report released on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 70.04% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

CAR opened at $47.94 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

