Northcoast Research Comments on Owens Corning’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $65.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

