Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stock Position Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,809,000 after purchasing an additional 226,277 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 203,880 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.6% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 168,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,129.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 145,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $365.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

