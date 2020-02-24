Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Northwest Bancshares worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $274,250,000 after purchasing an additional 305,917 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,640,000 after purchasing an additional 790,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,114,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 298,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $426,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,684 shares of company stock worth $674,844 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.48. 5,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

