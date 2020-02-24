Northwest Natural (NWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.26. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWN. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.