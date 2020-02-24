NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of NorthWestern worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWE. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 128,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NorthWestern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NWE. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.14. 4,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,134. NorthWestern Corp has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $80.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.16.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.25%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

