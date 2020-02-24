nOS (NOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $52,515.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One nOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. nOS has a total market capitalization of $932,054.00 and approximately $52,515.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.02858560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nOS’s official website is nos.io. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io.

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

