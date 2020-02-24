Novacoin Achieves Market Cap of $765,816.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Novacoin has a market cap of $765,816.00 and approximately $458.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044877 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00066448 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000974 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,610.33 or 0.99934800 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00071239 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000856 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000455 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

