Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,551.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,126.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.28. 1,463,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The company has a market cap of $151.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

