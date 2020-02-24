NOW Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NOW in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.35 million. NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. NOW has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 672.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

