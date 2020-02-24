NPCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.81 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 54.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $4,627.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053766 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

