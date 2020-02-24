Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.33. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $29.84 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,709,000 after buying an additional 334,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,477,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,527,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,516,000 after buying an additional 171,405 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 754,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,712,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after buying an additional 79,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

