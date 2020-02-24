Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.27 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.42 billion. Nucor reported sales of $6.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $22.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.90 billion to $22.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $22.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

