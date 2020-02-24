NULS Trading Down 6.2% This Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One NULS token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00003170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Binance, QBTC and DragonEX. NULS has a market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NULS has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.02867430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00227218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, CoinBene, DragonEX, Binance, QBTC, Bit-Z, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

