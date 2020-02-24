Numeraire Price Tops $8.16 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $8.16 or 0.00084878 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Numeraire has a market cap of $18.44 million and $1.02 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.02839461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00138134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,475 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

