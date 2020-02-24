NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after buying an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $617,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $304,015,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,752 shares of company stock worth $10,373,965. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.30.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $294.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $315.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

