NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $617,960,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $249,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $304,015,000 after acquiring an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,752 shares of company stock worth $10,373,965 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $20.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,270,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,065,346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $315.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.30.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

