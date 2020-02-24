Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Ocado Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,253.93 ($16.49).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,093.50 ($14.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of -44.27. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 875 ($11.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,259.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,256.96.

Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

