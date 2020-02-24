Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,621 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $4,391,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 901,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,142,000 after purchasing an additional 554,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,420,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.48.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

