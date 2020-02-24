Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24, RTT News reports. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,854. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

