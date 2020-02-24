Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will announce sales of $525.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $507.60 million to $547.00 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $495.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oceaneering International.

Several research analysts recently commented on OII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Shares of OII opened at $12.97 on Monday. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1,775.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

