ODEM (ODE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $524,798.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. ODEM has a total market cap of $11.63 million and $524,798.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODEM has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.02858560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00226225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

