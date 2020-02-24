ODUWA (OWC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $61,056.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $328,031.00 and $61,056.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045158 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00065792 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000971 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,650.01 or 1.00259447 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00071248 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000855 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000467 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

