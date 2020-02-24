Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,440,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of Office Depot worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Office Depot by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 82,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Office Depot by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 537,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 393,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,268. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Office Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.