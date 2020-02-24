OKCash (OK) Trading 51.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. OKCash has a total market cap of $3.39 million and $98,677.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,014,842 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

