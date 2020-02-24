Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,823 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Okta by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Okta by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.72.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,459,504.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,402 shares of company stock worth $29,109,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock traded down $6.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.85. 144,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,260. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.38. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

