Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Olin worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Olin by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

Olin stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.10. 104,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -200.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

