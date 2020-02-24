Omni Hits One Day Trading Volume of $381.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00016430 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, C-CEX and Bittrex. In the last week, Omni has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Omni has a market cap of $889,905.00 and approximately $381.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00777604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006731 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,849 coins and its circulating supply is 562,533 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

