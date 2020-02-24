Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Cut by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,360,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,241,000 after buying an additional 470,378 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,686,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,478,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,267,000 after buying an additional 207,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after buying an additional 189,093 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NYSE:OMC traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,256. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.21.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

