Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Cut by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 62,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 67.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

OMC traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.24. 1,946,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,256. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

