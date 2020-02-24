OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of OneMain worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 85.0% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 691,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5,032.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 844,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 56.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 666,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after buying an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 312,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after buying an additional 151,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.46. 17,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,303. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 22.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.83 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research set a $49.00 target price on shares of OneMain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

