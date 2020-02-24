ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

OKE stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.07. 2,706,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,466. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 134.53%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

